Clubs are ready for new year

LOW BALL: The Waves Luke Owen plays a shot during last year's season. Paul Donaldson BUN091217CRIC6

CRICKET: Bundaberg Cricket Association clubs are preparing the balls and bats ahead of the new season that starts next month.

The season starts September 15 for seniors and October 6 for juniors, with all six BCA clubs preparing to hold come-and-try days and training during the next two weeks.

YMCA and The Waves will start the proceedings tomorrow, holding sign-on days.

YMCA's session will run from 4-5pm at the cricket nets on Quinn St and they are looking for juniors in U10, U12, U14 and U16 age groups.

The club is going to repeat the day the following Friday, August 17, as well.

The Waves are holding their session from 4-5.30pm tomorrow, looking for seniors and juniors.

BCA's other clubs are waiting until next week to follow suit.

The defending division 1 premiers, Norths, will have their first senior training session next Tuesday, August 14, from 5pm before holding a junior come-and-try day on August 19.

It will be on from 9-11am at the club's nets at Hinkler Park with a free barbecue.

Brothers is also offering a barbecue at its sign-on day on Friday, August 17 from 3.30-5pm for seniors and juniors at the Brothers Sports Complex.

Finally, Past Highs are having their junior sign-on on the same day at 4.30pm at Jubilee Park.

Isis said head to its Facebook page for further announcements on when they are going to start.

For more information on the club days, see their respective Facebook pages.