NEW DEVELOPMENT: The project is set to completely transform the Sandhills Sports Club.
Clubs

Club takes next step in $8m transformation

Rhylea Millar
17th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
A POPULAR sports club is set for a major transformation with an estimated $8 million upgrade.

Sandhills Sports Club at Bargara recently lodged the application to commence works for a major upgrade.

The Bundaberg Regional Council’s planning and development spokesperson Cr Ross Sommerfeld said the development, which was first approved in 2018, would see a huge upgrade for the sports club and public facilities, with an additional 106 car parks and bus service included in the proposal.

“One of three bowls greens will be lost to the redevelopment which will allow for the construction of a clubhouse to incorporate an extensive bar area, gaming, bistro and sports lounge in addition to a children’s area and administration offices,” Cr Sommerfeld said.

“The approval also allows the redeveloped facility to operate from 9am to midnight, seven days per week, which will add to the lifestyle and entertainment opportunities of residents living in coastal suburbs.”

Cr Sommerfeld said 40 conditions were applied to the proposal to ensure restrictions followed would minimise the disruption to residents in the area.

“The club proponents are mindful that the facility is located in a residential area and have addressed noise, spill lighting and trading issues,” Cr Sommerfeld said.

“There are some 40 conditions attached to the development approval to address potential impacts, including environmental issues relating to possible impact on turtles.”

The Bundaberg and District RSL and Citizens Memorial Club lodged the application for development of the 1.34ha site.

bundaberg development renovations sandhills sports club
Bundaberg News Mail

