Club seeking paddlers for fitness and fun on water

DRAGON BOATING: Get fit and have fun to the beat of a drum.

If you've ever thought about getting on the water with a group of passionate locals, dragon boating might be for you.

Bundaberg Dragon Boat Club Inc president Doreen Brame said the club was looking for those interested in recreational paddling, but if competition is what you're after there's plenty to go around.

The local club will be on the water today for those looking to check it out, and there will be a free come and try day on February 9 from 3pm at Lions Park, North Bundaberg.

Brame said dragon boating was a great means to have fun and meet new people, particularly for those new to the region.

She said their main priority was safety and the enjoyment of those in the boat.

Having been with the club for the past 10 years, Brame said aside from the sport keeping her fitness levels up, it's the friendships she's made that has kept her in the boat for so long.

While there's rivalry on the water, she said once the teams are on land, there's no shortage of lunches and dinners held with one another.

Brame said 20 people can fit in a boat, and for the newcomers, there's no shortage of experienced paddlers to learn from.

She said one of their own would be competing in a national competition later this year, and there were plans to have some members compete at a state event.

But for those looking to head along to the come and try day, all you need is old comfortable clothes and shoes, a hat, sunscreen, water bottle and towel. A life jacket and paddle will be supplied.

Brame said the minimum age was 8 years old, but children would need to be accompanied by a guardian.

For more information, phone Brame on 0481 175 686, visit the club's Facebook page or head down to the river about 3pm.