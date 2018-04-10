CLUB ON ITS KNEES: Gin Gin could be out of NDRL

HE'S GONE: Former Gin Gin player Ben Kuskey is one of the players to who have left the club.

ONE of the oldest clubs in the Northern Districts Rugby League could be on the sidelines this season.

The Gin Gin Hawks will hold a meeting today to decide whether they will play in the competition after a lack of players signed up to the side.

The side currently has 10 committed players on the books, well short of what is needed to play and be competitive in the NDRL.

Hawks vice-president Ash Helmore said it was a dark time for the club with its future in the air.

"Ideally we need 20 players but we need to be up to 15 by today,” he said.

"We've got a half decent team with what we have but we just need extra players to get through the season.”

The side had just eight players turn out for the Nines tournament on Sunday, which they finished second overall behind Avondale (see P26).

Helmore said the side had struggled to get players to commit after losing a few to Bundaberg Rugby League last year, including Ben Kuskey and Klint Beer to Past Brothers.

"We've had a few players sign up but then fail to show up again,” he said.

"We also can't get locals to sign up or come over from Bundy to play.

"We have one local who is committed to play.”

Helmore, who is looking to play his 10th season for the club, said the situation was a shame.

"We have really good facilities and really good sponsors on board for this season,” he said.

"But it would impact the NDRL and affect crowds if we can only play for 20 minutes and then forfeit.

"We can't be a club like that.”

Helmore said if anyone wanted to help they would be welcome to play regardless of their ability.

NDRL secretary Kym McIntosh said the situation came as a shock to the organisation.

"They appear to be really struggling like most clubs to sustain numbers,” she said.

"We really hope they can pull through as they have a big year ahead of them with hosting the grand final.”

If Gin Gin does pull out, the NDRL will be a four-team competition.

To join Gin Gin phone coach Zane Taylor on 0400 590 702 or president Mick McCotter on 0407 720 268 before 5pm today.

SHANE JONES