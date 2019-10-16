CLUB ON A ROLL: BMX club claims strong results

BMX: Bundaberg’s Toby Hatfield knows how to handle the pressure when it comes to a state title.

Toby, 8, is the best BMX rider for his age in the state after claiming the 8 boys event at the recent titles at Sarina in Mackay.

The BMX rider finished first in his four races to get to the decider before winning the final to claim his first title.

It ended a great year for the junior after he finished 11th in the same event at the recent nationals.

Toby also finished fifth in the 8-10 Cruiser Boys.

“This was my first state championships and I got first,” he said.

“I got there and rode as hard as I could.”

Toby said he handled the pressure by not worrying about his rivals.

Instead, he focused on his line of riding.

“I just got a good gate, held my line and went as hard as I could to the finish,” he said.

“I was trying to hold the line and not give them an opportunity to pass.”

Toby was joined on the podium during the state titles by his club teammates Abby Stevens and Riley Cooper.

Abby finished third in the 11 girls event before finishing fifth in the 11-12 Cruiser Girls.

“Last year I rode in states and got first but this year I got third against the girls,” she said.

“I was proud of what I accomplished.”

Abby said the track and getting used to racing on it also hampered her chances of claiming back-to-back titles.

Riley, who finished third in the 9 boys event, was pleased with his performance.

“It was a lot different to last year, way more kids,” he said.

“I just trained as hard as I could and got as much time on the track as I could to do well.”

The trio weren’t the only juniors to do well with Samuel Sanderson, Zach Cooper and Charlie Hatfield impressing in sprocket events.

The club also did well in seniors with riders winning events at the state titles as well.