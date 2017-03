GETTING OUT: Cricket club members move equipment at Kendalls Flat to higher ground.

BROTHERS Cricket Club and the Bundaberg Cricket Association members are urgently moving cricket equipment from Kendalls Flat with water at the sporting facility rising rapidly.

The organisations put a call out on social media asking for the public to help earlier today.

They are expecting 1.5m of water to inundate the area.

FLASH FLOOD: East Rotary Park across the road from Kendalls Flat in Bundaberg East today. Craig Warhurst

Items that are being moved to higher ground include freezers, fridges and sporting goods.

GETTING OUT: Water is rising rapidly at Kendalls Flat over East. Craig Warhurst

If you can, help head to Kendalls Flat now to help with the move.