Club kicking goals for 50 years

ASTON Villa Football Club began its long-standing partnership with the Bundaberg people back in 1967 when English immigrant Les Davis, a dedicated English Aston Villa supporter, began coaching the local children at the Welcome Creek School.

Les bought a farm at Welcome Creek and found the local kids needed a helping hand in the coaching department.

In 1969 they started playing in the Bundaberg competition and the kids from the sticks copped a lot of flak for their team colours and the big WC on their shirts.

It was obvious they needed a more appropriate team name and it was then Les approached the Aston Villa Football Club in England for permission to use its name, colours and logo.

Les became the club's longest-serving president of 20 years and continues today to be present whenever he can, especially in the evenings to cheer on the seniors.

In 1993, Aston Villa joined forces with Brothers Sports Club to become Brothers Aston Villa and the club trains at the Brothers Club complex.

FOOTBALL ACTION: Brothers Aston Villa player Michael Stayte on the attack against the KSS Jets. Mike Knott BUN110317FOOTBALL5

Brothers Aston Villa has had a successful record as Charity Cup winners in 1977, 1978 and 1990, Wide Bay League Champions in 1987, and Bundaberg Premiers in 1986, 1998, 2001 and 2002.

There were also Three City League Premiers in 2015 and Minor Premiers Wide Bay League in 2016.

The women have also had premiership success in 1994, 1996 and 1997.

It is wonderful to see the claret and blue on all the players young and old, colours which they are very proud to wear.

Secretary Kayleen Bryan said the club wanted to express its thanks to all its wonderful sponsors, current and throughout the years.

"It is a great fun family sport, everyone gets involved - we are all part of the Villa family,” she said.

Celebrations will be held on Saturday, July 17 at the Brothers Sports Club to recognise and remember the club's honourable past.

Tickets are available from the club with anyone welcome to attend including past, present and future supporters of BAV.