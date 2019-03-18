CLUB IS ON THE RIGHT TRACK: Brethren will win soon

FINAL ACT: Brothers bowler Dean Krebs took five wickets in the final, the first time a bowler has achieved the feat in five years.

CRICKET: The Brothers Cricket Club has a message for those that want success back at the club.

It is coming and will be here sooner than you think.

The Brethren's drought of division 1 titles continued on Sunday, losing by 48 runs to The Waves in the division 1 Bundaberg Cricket Association premiership.

The Waves' Sean Stuchbery was the difference as he made 74 and took three wickets for the champions (below).

The club has now not won a title in 1166 days, a number that will continue to grow until the new season.

The last success for the club came in 2017 in the T20 final.

But while the loss was disappointing for all involved, the club is staying positive.

"The majority of our team is still 20 or younger,” Brothers player Simon Kelly said.

"These young kids are going to get better.

"Our young fellas have the talent, they will learn from these finals.”

The side had chances in the contest to influence a different outcome but couldn't take them.

Brothers dropped Stuchbery and Michael Loader early before both made significant totals.

The Brethren were also on track at one stage to chase down 264 for victory with the team 1/100 in reply.

"When you drop catches it is always going to help,” Kelly said.

"We're still a young team with a lack of experience there so in those middle overs if we consolidated we could have taken it to the death.”

Kelly said the best player for the club on the day was Dean Krebs. The new recruit at the start of the year took five wickets in the final.

He is the first player to do that since 2014 when The Waves Callum Stitt took seven.

"He was really stepping them back a bit,” Kelly said.

"He was a big turning point to what we were chasing.”

The Waves captain Luke Owen admitted a team meeting after Thursday's training led the team to victory.

The win was the first for the club in five years in the competition.

"We sat down during the week on Thursday night at training and spoke about how much it would mean to everyone to complete the treble,” he said.

"It's special and it was good to hear a few of the boys speak and speak about how much it means to play with these guys.

"All the hard work has now paid off.

"We'll regroup and do it all again next season.”

The Waves became the first side to win all competitions, the NewsMail Cup, T20 and the division 1 premiership, since they won them all in the 2011-12 season.