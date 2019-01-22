Club is all about safety

Range officer Neale Person and scorer Clinton Mountford watching Tony Elliott shooting steel at Biggenden Pistol Club on Sunday.

Range officer Neale Person and scorer Clinton Mountford watching Tony Elliott shooting steel at Biggenden Pistol Club on Sunday. Contributed.

Pistol shooting: While some clubs are struggling for members, Biggenden Pistol Club can now boost a healthy membership.

Held on the first and third Sundays of the month, shooters get to compete under the picturesque landscape of Mt Walsh.

Secretary Tony Elliott said the club now had 45 members with an average of 24 at shoots.

"They travel from Maryborough, Childers, Bundaderg, Gin Gin and Bargara,” he said.

"As well as great facilities Biggenden offers competitions for all calibre of guns.”

Mr Elliott said it was good to see the recent rains had greened up the range very nicely.

"The rifle and pistol ranges have been looking a picture making the shooting even more enjoyable,” he said.

He said last year the club made new steel targets.

"This year we are looking at upgrading the shooting facilities,” he said.

Anyone interested in giving the sport a go are welcome to come out on competition days.

Mr Elliott said appropriate footwear must be worn and photo ID presented.

"Club has guns available so you only have to pay for ammunition,” he said.

Next shoot on February 4 will be a standard match pistol event for the rimfire and standard pistol event over 50 shots for the centrefire. A meeting will follow the day's competition.

Phone club secretary on 0412 797680 for further information.