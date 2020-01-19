Menu
The Club Hotel was closed on Sunday following the storm the following night. Picture: Brian Cassidy.
Club Hotel patrons urged to leave during storm

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
19th Jan 2020 1:30 PM
LAST night was looking to be The Club Hotel’s best night for patrons since before Christmas, but owners decided to close early when heavy rain began to reach the front bar area.

The beer garden was also flooded during the heaviest part of the storm just before midnight, when 21.2mm fell within 25 minutes.

Publican Rodney Wheat said the hotel shut its doors at about midnight even though patrons were reluctant, and would remain closed on Sunday to ensure the carpets were cleaned.

Mr Wheat had contacted lunch and dinner bookings to explain the cancellation.

He said it was better to close for the entire day to ensure that cleaning was done properly.

“Last night it just couldn’t cope with it,” Mr Wheat said.

“It’s not great for trade but we had to make to make that call for safety reasons.

“We don’t like to turn people away.”

Rain was coming into the bar from the toilet area.

Mr Wheat said that the building would be examined properly within the next few weeks to ensure it could operate during future rain events.

The Club apologised on its Facebook account, saying “Mother Nature won this time.”

Bundaberg News Mail

