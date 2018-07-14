Menu
ZOOM: Harper Robins competes in last year's CaneToad Classic. Mike Knott BUN
Club hopes for boost with the classic on

Shane Jones
14th Jul 2018 1:00 PM
BMX: The Bundaberg BMX Club wants people to know that it is open for business and almost back to its best.

The club will host its biggest event for the year with the CaneToad Classic on today and tomorrow.

It's the first major event since $21,500 was stolen from the club last year with more than 300 entries nominated.

But club media Shane Davies said nominations were down from Bundy.

"Our numbers at the club are down but that is to do with all clubs across Queensland, not just us,” he said.

"But some people don't know we are actually running again.

"We are financially back up and running and we had great support from local businesses.”

The club hopes this weekend can eliminate those doubts.

The CaneToad Classic will run today and tomorrow with over 30 classes in action.

There will also be a special event on Saturday that will help raise more funds for the club.

The club is running a cane toad race with each toad auctioned before the event and the winner getting half of the available funds for the race.

The event will run after the day's action in the classic.

Davies said his son Jack Davies would be one to look out for with Beau and Connor Pratt in action from the club in the Pro Openclass for Men.

The racing today starts at 10.45am with tomorrow starting at 7.50am.

Entry is free with the club located behind the Brothers Sports Club across from the airport.

