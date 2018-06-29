Club given trolley to help with first aid

FIRST AID: The patient trolley replaced a wooden examination bed that had been at the club house for at least 20 years.

FIRST AID: The patient trolley replaced a wooden examination bed that had been at the club house for at least 20 years. Contributed

BUNDABERG Surf Life Saving Club has been able to upgrade its first aid equipment thanks to a donation from the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service.

The provision of a patient trolley from WBHHS Clinical Loans and Asset Management Services will enable the surf club to provide a more flexible first aid service.

The trolley replaces a wooden examination bed that had been in the club house for at least 20 years and will provide a more comfortable experience for patients.

"It's great that this piece of equipment, which has been replaced at Maryborough Hospital, is now used to benefit the community” Bundaberg CLAMS asset officer Lee-Ann Napier said.

"Many hospital staff and their children are members of the surf club, where this trolley will be used to treat people from the wider community who visit the beach, playground and skate park.”

Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club life member Wendy Johnston thanked WBHHS for the donation, saying it would be a real benefit.

"We really appreciate the Wide Bay HHS donating this patient trolley, which we will use to assist with first aid cases, either from the beach or from the nearby park and skate park,” she said.

"It's vital we have support from our community to keep our equipment up and running whether it's our rescue equipment or our first aid equipment, which is just as vital in providing a good service to the community.”

Contact CLAMS at BBH-CLAMS@health.qld.gov.au if you know a group in need of first aid equipment.