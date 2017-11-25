Club gets a ravamp at Coral Cove

FROM "run-down” and "tired” to newly renovated and bustling, the Coral Cove Golf Club has come a long way in 12 short months.

Asset manager Carlyon Ward said Suncone, a Sydney based business, took over ownership of the club last year and has since had a major clean-up to get the area looking and feeling revitalised.

"Prior to us buying the club and golf course it was in receivership and had been operating as separate entities,” he said.

"The word around town was it was dead and miserable so we have been putting a lot of time, effort and elbow grease into making it something that the community can be proud of.”

Mr Ward said one of the biggest hurdles was gaining back the support of the local people.

"There was this sense of 'nothing is going on there, it is all shut down' and we really wanted to turn that around quickly,” he said.

"We have an 18-hole golf course, a good patch of land and figured we would open it up for the community to enjoy.”

Rhiannon Pashley inside the Coral Cove Golf Club restaurant. Mike Knott BUN231117CORAL4

To get into the community spirit, Mr Ward said the club was holding more and more events at the location on 1 Pebble Beach Dr.

He said, for people who had not visited the club in a while, there was much more to see and do including a new restaurant, renovations and functions.

"We took over the restaurant and bar and we have done some renovations to the downstairs area which has been reopened, tiled and ready to go,” he said.

"We are now starting to renovate the upstairs and function areas.

"We had our first wedding recently and it was a great success - all of our staff banded together and did it in a spectacular fashion.”

With the business starting to boom, Mr Ward said the club was able to hire more and more employees.

"When we took over there was skeleton staff of about five people,” he said.

"We now have 18 staff, all sourced locally.”

"We want to push more into functions and weddings among other things such as community days and events.”

Mr Ward said the opportunity to wine and dine was not all the club offered, there was also lots to do for sporting enthusiasts - particularly those who had a passion for golf.

"We have Australia's longest golf hole on the 18-hole course,” he said.

"It's very impressive.

If you haven't checked out Coral Cove Golf Club, Mr Ward said now was the time to see what the local business was offering.

"For us, as a business, it is great to see people come together at our golf club and we want to see more of it,” he said.

"Word of mouth is spreading - we want to engage with the community.”

Coral Cove Golf Club is open for breakfast each weekend and for lunch and dinner from Wednesday to Sunday.

For inquires phone 4159 3333.