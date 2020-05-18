Club celebrating special milestone at today’s meet

Richmer Assault will be one of many dogs racing today. Photo: Brian Cassidy

GREYHOUNDS:Today is a special milestone for the Bundaberg Greyhound Club as it continues racing.

The club will celebrate one year since it transformed into TAB meets and having its racing on Sky Racing with a meet dedicated to the move.

The club officially celebrated one year on May 13.

To celebrate the club will hold two races, the TAB Anniversary Sprint and the TAB Anniversary Cup, over 460m and 550m respectively.

Bundaberg caller Jarrod Wessel will call the races and here are his tips for the meet.

Race 1 – Lana Herrera possesses good early speed and was solid last week behind Cambla Samba Kid.

Looks a good each way play. Debutant Harbour Rebel looms as the biggest threat.

Race 2 – Deals Up put in a good performance last week from box eight and should be very hard to beat here.

Race 3 – Savoir won in very fast time last week and although he may need a little luck in the first 50m, he should be too good for these.

Paddle Tails may be the upset dog.

Race 4 – Roman Siren has recorded good figures from box one in the past and looks well placed here.

Race 5 – Ollie’s Lad gets his favourite box today and can bounce back hard.

If Velocity Jacinta can lead, she might be too quick for them.

Race 6 – Savuro was dynamic last week winning by 10 lengths.

If he’s on his game, he will win.

Fizz Out looks the quinella dog.

Race 7 – Fabthor is first up for nearly six months but has a great box one record and can go close today.

Highway Gem can run well.

Race 8 – Prince Cosmic toughed it out to win well last week and is the best dog and suited by the draw.

Race 9 – Hostile Intent has been a bit out of sorts his last few starts but strikes a winnable race.