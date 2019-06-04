Club calendar released as funds arrive for track repairs

FINISH LINE: Royal Equiano crosses the line for an easy win at the last race meet in Bundaberg in May.

FINISH LINE: Royal Equiano crosses the line for an easy win at the last race meet in Bundaberg in May. Brian Cassidy

RACING: The Bundaberg Race Club hopes consistency in the race calendar can lead to a bigger and better 12 months ahead.

The club has released its program for the next year and seven race meetings will be held between July and May.

The season starts with the biggest event of the year, the Lindsay Australia Bundaberg Cup on July 27, before Ulton Race Day is held on September 7.

Melbourne Cup day is on November 5 and the XXXX Golf Christmas Party race day on December 7 ends the year's racing.

Waves Beach Party races starts next year's racing on February 1 and the Catholic Schools Race Day on March 14 ends the confirmed events.

There is one more, in May, but the date has not been confirmed.

"It's been put as May 2 but we want it off the long weekend,” BRC president Dale Rethamel said.

"We've got another tentative date but it needs to be discussed with other clubs to make sure it is OK.”

Rethamel said a new sponsor would also be on board after Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers opted not to re-sign.

The meet will also host the Battle of the Bush again, which was a success for the club.

"It was great racing on the day,” Rethamel said.

"The event encourages better grade of racing and more trainers and horses.''

The calendar will be officially launched on June 19.

The club was also buoyed by the announcement yesterday that it will receive $85,000 for barrier refurbishment from the State Government.

The money is from the Country Racing Support package from the government that is committing more than $70 million over four years.

Meanwhile, Mount Perry Race Club received $7000 for replacement of stewards tower steps and floor.

"That's great for us,” Rethamel said.

"The barriers are beyond the point of repair and we asked Racing Queensland for emergency funding.

"It saves us from needing to raise the funds for it.”

Rethamel said the club would now look at replacing the barriers in the next few months.

The club is now taking bookings for the next race meet, the Bundy Cup, next month.

To book head to https://bit.ly/2H43Epb.