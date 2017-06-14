Club ban after patrons throw punches

PAUL Casey won't be going back to join his mates at the Blue Water Sports Club after a Christmas party brawl broke out between patrons.

Punches were thrown when tempers flared - apparently over a missing schooner glass.

Casey, a former soldier, punched one man in the face in a blow described as a "king hit”.

Casey, 62, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault causing bodily harm, and creating a disturbance in licensed premises at Burnett Heads on December 18.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said Casey was a member of the club and drinking with a friend who became involved in a dispute with a patron who held office at the club.

When his friend was asked to leave, they both left, but his friend returned and Casey followed.

Ms Merrin said his friend assaulted a man and others intervened to separate the two.

She said that as his friend was being removed "you approached Mr Paton (one of the victims) and hit him”.

"It was described to me as a king hit from behind,” Ms Merrin said.

"Others intervened. You were pulled away and restrained by Mr Buckley (the other victim) and you punched him too.

"At the time you were drinking excessively. You involved yourself in a fight that really had nothing to do with you.”

Defence barrister Stephen Kissick said Casey was concerned for his friend, a returned military man who was being led away by a group of men.

"My client suffers post-traumatic stress disorder. He served in the Australian military from 1978 until 1999, a class 2 warrant officer, expertise in infantry,” Mr Kissick said.

"He is extremely remorseful for his conduct... He lost control and acted in a deplorable way. He has deliberately reduced his drinking by a quarter.”

Casey was sentenced to three months jail, suspended for nine months. And ordered to pay $1000 compensation to Mr Paton, $500 to Mr Buckley.