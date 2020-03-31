Club allowed to play for now

Emmerson Perry at the Bundaberg Golf Club. He can still play at the club for the time being.

GOLF: The leading two golf clubs in Bundaberg want to tell everyone they are open for business and are allowed to play.

Bargara Golf Club and Bundaberg Golf Club remain open despite another dramatic 24 hours for both clubs.

At one stage the Bundaberg Golf Club was closed to patrons.

It followed Golf Australia‘s announcement on Monday that after the federal government’s move to restrict public gatherings from 10 to two on Sunday that all clubs around the country should close.

“It is Golf Australia’s recommendation that, based on the Prime Minister’s announcement on Sunday evening, March 29 that limits outdoor gatherings to two persons or fewer, all golf clubs and facilities should close until further notice,” a statement from GA said.

“This messaging has been clear on what constitutes exercise and while golf is used for exercise for many, it is clear that golf does not fall within this definition based on public government statements in the last 24 hours.“

But while that is the view of the peak body it isn’t the view of the states and particularly Queensland.

“We don’t have to close,” Bargara Golf Club president Janine Smith said.

“The Attorney-General has said that as long as we follow strict rules then we’ll be allowed to run.”

Smith said this also follows meetings from Clubs Queensland yesterday.

The Bundaberg Golf Club closed straight after the announcement from Golf Australia on Monday afternoon but reopened yesterday following the same outcome.

“We took the decision to close (on Monday),” Bundy Golf Club president Geoff Loveday said.

“Now, at 10.30am, we learnt through Clubs Queensland. that people can play social golf for exercise.”

That jurisdiction allowed the clubs to open.

Gin Gin Golf Club, Isis Golf Club and Innes Park Golf Club also remain open.

The Coral Cove Golf Club was contacted by the NewsMail but not comment was received and no updates were posted on its Facebook page.

The rules are simple for golf to move forward.

No more than two golfers can play together in any round.

Golf buggies can only be used by one person unless they are in a family.

Social distancing remains and must be adhered and no alcohol can be brought on to the golf course at any time.

Bargara is continuing with competitions from tomorrow but will run them from one tee, rather than two tees at the back and front nine.

All bookings have ben cancelled and must be rebooked to make sure the club knows you are playing.

The same applies to Bundaberg with all competitions to resume on Thursday as well.

“We will be running comps from Thursday onwards,” Loveday said.

“We’ve been operating on one tee.”

“But you need to book prior to booking.”

Smith also had a message for those that questioned why golf clubs tried to remain open in these troubled times.

“It’s part of getting out and getting exercise,” she said.

“There is no danger to anyone, it’s working out good with the restrictions so far.

“It’s also keeping those job going at the club.”

How long the clubs remains open remains to be seen but at this stage it is open for business.