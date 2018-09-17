Clowns not laughing after circus trailer stolen

STOLEN: The circus's promotional trailer was stolen, in one of many crimes to hit the region at the weekend, from Ashfield on Saturday evening.

A SOUR taste has been left in the mouths of the Hudsons Circus crew after a wonderful week in Bundaberg came to a devastating end.

The circus's promotional trailer was stolen, in one of many crimes to hit the region at the weekend, from Ashfield on Saturday evening.

The trailer is used to tow two circus cars when travelling and to promote the entertainment when stopped in town.

A spokeswoman said the trailer was parked along Walker St, between Avoca and Stringer Sts, Avoca, before it went missing.

She said the theft had put a dampener on a week full of fun in the Rum City.

It is a silver flat bed trailer about 6m in length, with Hudsons Circus signs on the sides.

The spokeswoman called for anyone who may have seen the trailer to come forward with information.

"A police report has been made, anyone with any information regarding our trailer please phone Policelink on 131444 or us on 0458 483 766," she said.