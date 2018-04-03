Menu
The swimsuit previously had “flappy” shoulder straps.
Lifestyle

Secret Kmart trick costs just $12

by Staff Reporter
2nd Apr 2018 4:50 PM

THE latest hack sending Kmart fans into a frenzy costs just $12 - and all you need is a needle and thread.

The discount department store has developed a legion of fans who pride themselves on re-imagining items such as cubby houses and homewares.

This time, the product getting a makeover is a humble $12 swimsuit.

An Aussie woman bought the $12 swimsuit from her local store, but took issue with the "flappy shoulder frills".

"Purchase [sic] these tops at my local for just $12," she wrote on Facebook.

"Didn't try on prior to purchasing and wasn't to [sic] keen on the flappy shoulder frills,' she said.

The imaginative customer took matters into her own hand and grabbed a needle and thread.

"A needle and thread and 10 mins later - frills are up. Lived in these all weekend and got loads of nice comments and couldn't believe they were only $12,' the woman continued.

"Note if you are going to take the frills up make sure the strapes [sic] are at the right length as you can't readjust once sewed."

The simple trick will no doubt inspire other Kmart fans to get creative.

