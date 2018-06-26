Cheeky response to Melania’s jacket

Wildfang, a US based clothing company has released a 'I really care', in response to Melania's fashion choice.

AN OREGON clothing company has created an "I really care" collection of clothes to raise money for immigrants as a response to the Melania Trump jacket controversy.

Wildfang, based in Portland with a store in New York City, shared a photo on social media Thursday of an army jacket with white writing on the back that reads "I really care, don't u?" asking people if they'd be interested in purchasing one.

SOOOO what if we made our own version of Melania’s jacket and donated all the proceeds to @RAICESTEXAS. WHO’S IN? pic.twitter.com/vjpD8Ok7wT — WILDFANG (@wearewildfang) June 22, 2018

The company also noted that all proceeds would be donated to RAICES, a non-profit agency that "promotes justice by providing free and low-cost legal services to underserved immigrant children, families, and refugees in Texas," according to its website.

After receiving enough support, Wildfang rapidly moved forward with its plan, launching the jacket on its website for $98 within a few hours.

"Hey Melania. WE REALLY DO CARE! That's why we made this jacket. To say we stand with immigrants. To say WE CARE," the online description reads.

The green army jacket is designed to look similar to the Zara version Trump wore on her recent visit to a Texas facility housing migrant children separated from their parents.

The first lady's outerwear, which read "I really don't care, do u?" on the back, sparked intense backlash over the message it seemed to be sending.

The White House Director of Communications for FLOTUS, Stephanie Grisham, told Fox News Trump's jacket wasn't intended to send any kind of message.

"It's a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today's important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn't going to choose to focus on her wardrobe. (Much like her high heels last year)," she wrote in an email.

Donald Trump, however, tweeted that his wife's jacket was indeed meant to send a message, but not about the immigrant children.

"'I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?' written on the back of Melania's jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!" the president wrote Thursday evening.

Wildfang's version of the jacket almost immediately sold out, but the company created several other options, including a bomber and a T-shirt, with the same message printed on them.

As of Friday morning, Wildfang tweeted that they had raised $15,000 thus far for RAICES, but they would like to reach $50,000.

"That money is going to help reunite families, and provide advocacy for immigrants in need," the company wrote.

This story originally appeared on Fox News