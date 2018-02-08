Menu
Closure for families on horizon as salvage crew returns to sea

Another attempt to re-float the fishing vessel, which sank off Agnes Water in October, will be made this weekend.
Sarah Steger
by

A FURTHER attempt to re-float the fishing vessel Dianne, which sank off Agnes Water in October, will be made this weekend.

The salvage team is in Bundaberg and plans to travel to the salvage area tomorrow night.

A tug and barge will be in place over the Dianne on Saturday night.

The salvage team will then start dive operations on the vessel and prepare it for re-floating.

Inspector Darren Somerville said attempts would be made to re-float the vessel using airbags as the weather was looking favourable for Sunday and Monday.

Once re-floated, the Dianne will be transported to Bundaberg Marina where police and Maritime Safety Queensland will conduct further investigations.

Mother Nature has hampered the recovery of the trawler from the depths of Bustard Bay for months.

An effort to rig and lift the vessel from about 30 metres of water during the first week of January was stopped by 37km/h winds and rough conditions.

Salvage crew divers managed to roll the Dianne on December 4.

She had been resting on her roof since sinking on October 16, about five nautical miles off Round Hill Headland.

A salvage effort in November was also hampered by weather.

Six men died when the trawler sank. Crewman Ruben McDornan was the sole survivor.

