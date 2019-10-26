Closing up: Gayndah cafe put up for sale

TIME TO SELL: Kim Kirk and Belinda Fischer outside A Little Different Cafe.

ONE of Gayndah's favourite eateries has decided to put their business up for sale, after six and a half years in business.

A Little Different Cafe on Capper St will call it a quits, after advertising their business for sale on October 25.

Owner Belinda Fischer believes it's time for a change, wanting to spend more time with her husband Mark and three year old son Brock.

"We want a new adventure, and after being in business for over six years I feel like the best time is now," Mrs Fischer said.

She took over the business in 2013, after the previous owners had decided to head back to Brisbane.

"I had only been working here for two years at that point, and they had decided to move away.

"So it was either take over the cafe, or find another job."

Mrs Fischer had no prior experience running a business, or a cafe, yet she took the leap of faith.

"I only had one lady stay on for a month after the previous owners left, so then I was left with finding a whole new team of employees."

Referring to her business endeavour as more of a "spur of the moment" thing, she has no regrets.

"I eventually got on my own two feet, and I've been able to learn along the way gaining so much experience."

As she looks towards the future it's the people she'll miss the most about her cafe.

"I love interacting with people and getting that everyday, being involved with people in the town, it's been great."

"With Gayndah being a small community, everyone just becomes family since you see them all the time."