Closing the Gap: good docs have Uncle's back

UNCLE Raymond Broome began work at a young age.

"I started cutting cane when I was 13, and breaking up rocks as well,” he said.

It was literally back-breaking work.

He now faces chronic back problems and has had numerous surgeries.

As a Taribelang elder, he, like other Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander men, faces a life expectancy 10.8 years shorter than the Australian average; for women it is 8.6 years.

Good docs have Uncle's back: Taribelang elder Uncle "Willy" Raymond Broome says the friendly approach of doctors at Ashfield Country Practice and the Public Health Network have turned his life around.

Many indigenous people end up with chronic illness like diabetes and heart disease, and many are reluctant to see a doctor.

Today is Close the Gap Day, aimed at raising awareness and action to bring about better health for indigenous Australians - and health services themselves play a big role in making a difference.

Uncle said he suffered for years before finding the right help.

"You end up at a dead end,” he said.

"I was going to other doctors and they were just giving me more pills.”

He now sees an indigenous doctor, Jeanette Wimbus, at Ashfield Country Practice and the Public Health Network co-ordinates his specialist treatment, including help with accommodation and transport if he has to go to Brisbane.

CLOSING THE GAP: Public Health Network's Savana Little with Taribelang elder Uncle Willy. Eliza Goetze

"When I first learned I had to have an operation I thought 'Oh my god, what's going on here?'” he said.

"But the PHN was unbelievable.

"They came to my house, sat down with me, had a talk to me and encouraged me.

"Aboriginal people, that's what they like.”

Savana Little is an Aboriginal outreach worker with the PHN who has got to know Uncle well.

She said while the job could be challenging because even in 2017, racist attitudes still existed in the community.

But it was ultimately rewarding work and it had even changed her own habits for the better.

"I have a passion to work with my people,” she said.

"I never really understood anything to do with Closing the Gap until I started this job 12 months ago.

"I think I have even changed my lifestyle after seeing the effects of chronic conditions our people are more subject to.

"I've been educating my family as well.”

The Public Health Network is at 205 Bourbong St.

Today, Thursday March 16, Uncle will be at Hinkler Central overseeing the painting of a mural about the Dreamtime story of the Carpet Snake and there will be information about the PHN from 9a-4pm.