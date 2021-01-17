Closet clean-out: Here’s how to stop items ending up landfill

Bundaberg locals are encouraged to give their house a ‘summer’ clean and donate any unused items to ensure Vinnies can continue providing vital services to locals in need.

Whether it’s clothing that no longer fits, Christmas gifts that have not been used or you just want to de-clutter the house, all donations made to Vinnies op-shops will assist Bundy locals who need a helping hand and reduce items from ending up in landfill.

Tammy Washington at the Vinnies op-shop on Johanna Boulevard. Picture: Mike Knott.

Vinnies Queensland general manager of operations Drew Eide said he was grateful for the continued support from the Bundaberg community to help provide support for those doing it tough.

“If you’re struggling to find room for all that stuff, your ‘unwanted item’ might be the perfect ‘treasure’ that someone else is searching for,” Mr Eide said.

“No matter how plain or quirky, Vinnies welcomes all donations of usable gifts that are in good condition including quality clothing, furniture and household items.

“And by donating, you can feel good about helping Vinnies turn your unwanted presents into the perfect gift for struggling Queenslanders.”

With higher rates of unemployment, financial stress and risk of homelessness, as a result of the economic impacts of COVID-19, donations are needed more than ever.

“Vinnies stores are one of the best places to find unique items, help the environment and support the welfare of vulnerable Queenslanders,” Mr Eide said.

“All proceeds from the sale of recycled gifts will go towards our many community programs including emergency assistance, housing and homelessness support, youth programs, disaster relief and more.”

Donations are accepted at the Vinnies retail stores in Kensington and Bundaberg Central, during operating hours.

Alternatively, items can be placed inside the donation bins, but to ensure gifts destined for second life don’t become waste, residents are reminded to please avoid leaving them outside shop fronts and bins.

For more information and shop opening hours, visit qld.vinnies.org.au