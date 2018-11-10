Menu
Sailing at Cooby Dam
Environment

Closed Toowoomba region dam set to re-open

9th Nov 2018 3:54 PM

TOOWOOMBA Regional Council will re-open one of its closed dams, after testing showed its water met safety standards.

Water and water portfolio leader, councillor Bill Cahill, said the council would re-open gates to Loveday Cove and the Cooby Dam wall picnic areas on Saturday morning.

"E.Coli bacteria represents no risk to drinking water supplies because it is removed by the water treatment and disinfection process.

"Council monitors the three dams on a weekly basis for algae and numerous microbiological parameters including E.coli.

"We also test chemical parameters such as iron, manganese, alkalinity, hardness, ammonia, nitrate, colour, turbidity and phosphate.

"The treatment process is also closely monitored (daily). When the water leaves the treatment plant, Council conduct tests in the distribution system in accordance with our Drinking Water Quality Management Plans.

"These plans line up with the Water Supply (Safety and Reliability) Act 2008."

Perseverance Dam remains closed to the public until further notice.

Cressbrook Dam is unaffected by E.Col, but will be closed from Monday, November 12 to Friday, November 16 for maintenance.

For more information, visit the Toowoomba Regional Council website.

