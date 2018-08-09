REOPENED: Highway cleared after truck fire

SHUT: Drivers are advised to proceed with caution because the Cunningham Highway has been closed east of Warwick.

UPDATE 5.25pm: Cunningham Highway has been reopened after an earlier truck fire caused the major road to close.

Lanes were closed in both directions after the blaze broke out about 3.30pm about four kilometres from Fischer Park.

Paramedics were reportedly called to the scene but no one required treatment.

INITIAL 4.30pm: Emergency services are on scene at a truck fire on Cunningham Highway that has forced lanes in both directions to shut.

The fire is believed to have started about 3.30pm on the highway about four kilometres from Fischer Park.

Drivers are being advised to proceed with caution as delays are expected.

More information to follow.