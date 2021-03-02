Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

CLOSE CALL: Men plucked from flooded river

by SAM FLANAGAN
2nd Mar 2021 10:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two men are lucky to be alive after they were washed 30m downstream and clung to a tree after their truck drove through floodwater near Townsville overnight.

Emergency services were notified of a semi-trailer in a causeway on Hervey Range Rd in Dotswood just after 8.20pm.

A spokeswoman for Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said when they arrived on scene they located two males clinging to a tree in floodwater 30m downstream in the Star River.

The QFES crews, including swift water technicians, and Townsville Water Police began the rescue mission and used motorist craft to retrieve the men and bring them to safety.

Members of the Queensland Ambulance Service were on standby and assessed the men for injury.

Neither required transportation to hospital.

The Queensland Police Service are currently investigating the crash.

Initial inquiries suggest the driver of the truck rounded a bend and was unable to stop before entering flood waters covering the road.

The truck was subsequently washed off the road.

Originally published as CLOSE CALL: Men plucked from flooded river

editors picks qld weather

Just In

    Just In

      Car of The Year revealed

      Car of The Year revealed
      • 2nd Mar 2021 9:22 AM

      Top Stories

        Coast MPs weigh in on Bundy v Fraser hospital debate

        Premium Content Coast MPs weigh in on Bundy v Fraser hospital debate

        News The war of words over the future of Wide Bay health care continues, with Fraser Coast Councillor David Lee being told to “stick to looking after his own role in local...

        SUGAR RUSH: Facility approved, construction to start soon

        Premium Content SUGAR RUSH: Facility approved, construction to start soon

        News The Federal Government recently announced a $2.5m Community Development Grant...

        Bundy team snags top prize for QLD during fishing comp

        Premium Content Bundy team snags top prize for QLD during fishing comp

        News Find out how you can participate in the challenge this year and raise awareness for...

        Man leaves couple shocked after exposing himself at park

        Premium Content Man leaves couple shocked after exposing himself at park

        Crime ‘UNSAVOURY’: The court heard the man didn’t know it was an offence to expose...