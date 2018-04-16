Menu
CLOSE CALL: A P-plate driver was lucky his car crashed on the right side of Wolvi Mountain Rd when he lost control coming down the mountain on Sunday afternoon.
Close call as P-plater flips near mountain edge

Frances Klein
16th Apr 2018 7:16 AM | Updated: 9:20 AM

TWO thankful fathers standing next to their sons' car that flipped scarily close to a mountain edge yesterday said what they were looking at was the 'best scenario'.

The story could have been a very different one for a 17-year old P plate driver and his 16-year-old passenger who were driving down Wolvi Mountain Rd just before dusk yesterday.

The driver, who lost control of the Mitsubishi Lancer on the windy, gravely road managed to swerve and flip the car into a bank, avoiding the 50m drop on the opposite side of the road on Wolvi Mountain.

Uninjured the boys managed to crawl out of the smashed in and upturned car and phone their parents.

 

"It's more of a shake-up and a pride killer," the driver's father said yesterday.

"He's a pretty good driver - purely inexperience got the better of him and the speed factor."

Gympie police senior constable Terry Buchanan said the road is signed 100kmh, but given its bends and loose surface a much slower speed was necessary to negotiate it.

He said it was an example of how crucial it was that drivers drive to conditions.

Gympie Times

