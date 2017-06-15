Close-by paramedic aided after roll-over

ROLL-OVER: A single vehicle roll-over outside of Monto leaves two elderly people in hospital.

AN ELDERLY man and woman have been hospitalised after a single vehicle roll-over 20km south of Monto, one of which was airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital.

Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman Martin Kelly said the woman was taken to Monto Hospital with minor injures in a stable condition.

Mr Kelly said while the man was stable, he received serious neck and chest injuries and had a helicopter bring him to the Bundaberg Hospital.

"We were lucky, we actually had a critical care paramedic in Monto doing training and were on the scene within two minutes,” he said.

"Both patients are now in hospital”.