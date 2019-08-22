Clive waiting for call that will change his life

HELPING HAND: Clive Byers is waiting on the phone call that could change his life.

HELPING HAND: Clive Byers is waiting on the phone call that could change his life.

BUNDABERG resident Clive Byers is currently waiting on a phone call that could change his life for the better.

Clive, who has paraplegia caused by spinal cord damage, has been working with occupational therapist Jo Tully from Spinal Life Australia's Allied Health Team to apply for a four-wheel-drive powered wheelchair.

"Getting a powerchair will help me be able to play with my grandkids more on fields, go to the beach and even help in navigating around my own property,” Clive said.

"Jo from Spinal Life has been so helpful in getting my paperwork together and discussing my options - she even brought four powerchairs for me to trial around my property so I could find the one that suited me best.

"While I do a lot of my own NDIS management, when it comes to the big stuff, I like to leave it to the professionals.”

Clive said Jo had filed the appropriate paperwork and all that was left to do was to wait to see if the application receives approval.

Jo has also previously assisted Clive in upgrading his wheelchair and with day-to-day basics such as pressure cushions for his chair.

Spinal Life Australia's Allied Health team assist people with spinal cord damage and related physical disabilities to reach their goals through assistive technology prescriptions, home and workplace modifications and more.

For more information, visit spinal.com.au/alliedhealth or call 1300 774 625.