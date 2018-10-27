Clive tries to palm off a second judge

CLIVE Palmer has tried to block another judge from hearing the case involving the collapse of his Queensland Nickel refinery.

In a directions hearing in the Brisbane Supreme Court yesterday, the mining magnate claimed Justice David Jackson had made offensive comments about him to another court official, and received emails from judges of other courts discussing Mr Palmer.

"I'm saying it's unorthodox for judges of four different courts to discuss an individual matter," Mr Palmer said.

Judge Jackson said: "My conduct, which you say gives rise to this ground of apparent bias is because I read emails that were sent to me?"

The court heard the emails had been previously disclosed to the court.

The besieged businessman, who was acting for himself in court yesterday, also alleged Justice Jackson discussed the politician with Justice John Bond, who was pushed from overseeing the mammoth legal battle over the collapse of Queensland Nickel earlier this year after Mr Palmer made a separate recusal application.

Mr Palmer also argued in the hearing yesterday Justice Jackson could be perceived as bias because he heard a case involving Mr Palmer's private company Mineralogy in 2015.

Clive Palmer leaves Brisbane Supreme Court yesterday. Picture: Dan Peled/AAP

Justice Jackson replaced Justice Bond in September after Mr Palmer's lawyers argued he could be bias because he froze the man's assets in May.

"It's been told to me, your honour, that you've made unfavourable comments about me to members of the court," Mr Palmer told Justice Jackson in the Supreme Court yesterday.

"I'm not saying it's true or it's not true… but I'm certainly pursuing the people involved in that."

In recusing himself earlier this year, Justice Bond acknowledged his decision to freeze more than $200 million of Mr Palmer's assets could lead to a perception that he believed Mr Palmer's sworn evidence was untrue.

He said that perception could legally call into question his impartiality in the rest of the case, but dismissed suggestions of actual bias.

Liquidators for Mr Palmer's Queensland Nickel will try to claw back hundreds of millions of dollars owed to creditors when the matter goes to trial in April.

About 800 workers out of their jobs in 2016 when the Townsville refinery closed.