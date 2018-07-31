Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Clive Palmer’s Mineralogy loses court bid to stall $24m payment.
Clive Palmer’s Mineralogy loses court bid to stall $24m payment. JONO SEARLE
Business

Court orders Palmer company to pay millions

31st Jul 2018 11:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CLIVE Palmer's flagship company Mineralogy has lost a court bid to stall paying millions owed to a Singapore-based exploration firm.

Mineralogy launched three appeals against a Brisbane Supreme Court order to pay the $24 million it owed to BGP Geoexplorer for works it undertook in the Gulf of Papua for another Palmer-owned company, Palmer Petroleum.

It lost one of those appeals last year and a second on Tuesday when appeal court Justice Philip Morrison dismissed attempts to delay payment.

Commercial litigator Ashley Hill, for BGP Geoexplorer, said the money would be released after a ruling on a final appeal relating to how much interest should be paid.

Palmer Petroleum owns a number of offshore exploration licences west of Papua New Guinea's capital, Port Moresby.

Related Items

Show More
$24m bgp geoexplorer business clive palmer mineralogy palmer petroleum

Top Stories

    PFAS UPDATE: Port reveals groundwater modelling result

    premium_icon PFAS UPDATE: Port reveals groundwater modelling result

    News PFAS groundwater contamination at the Port of Bundaberg won't affect residential areas.

    BREAKING: Man's hand reportedly amputated in boat accident

    BREAKING: Man's hand reportedly amputated in boat accident

    Breaking QAS on the way to boat ramp

    • 31st Jul 2018 12:28 PM
    Community advocate weighs in on the battle for Bargara

    premium_icon Community advocate weighs in on the battle for Bargara

    Business Mary Walsh adds her voice to those questioning 9-storey development

    • 31st Jul 2018 12:15 PM
    Bundaberg MP wants electricity bill savings for region

    premium_icon Bundaberg MP wants electricity bill savings for region

    News Mr Batt said Labor is forgetting regional Queenslanders

    • 31st Jul 2018 11:12 AM
    • 1 Ang_B

    Local Partners