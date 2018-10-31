Palmer makes last-ditch attempt to skip court

Businessman Clive Palmer was due to take the stand at 10am today as part of a Federal Court examination into the collapse of Queensland Nickel. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

CLIVE Palmer's lawyers have made a last-ditch bid to keep the billionaire from giving evidence in court today, making an eleventh-hour application for an adjournment.

Mr Palmer was due to take the stand at 10am today as part of a Federal Court examination into the collapse of Queensland Nickel.

But his lawyers said they had last night filed a wider application to have the entire proceeding set aside and lodged an injunction to stop Mr Palmer from having to face questioning, asking that today's hearing be adjourned until the fresh application could be heard.

If Mr Palmer does give evidence today, it will be the first opportunity that barristers for Queensland Nickel liquidators have had to quiz him over claims made by his brother-in-law George Sokolov in court last week.

Despite claims by Mr Palmer that he was not in touch and had no way of contacting his fugitive nephew Clive Mensink, Mr Sokolov told the court last week that he had been in regular touch with Mr Mensink at Mr Palmer's request and that he was "perfectly capable" of helping the pair communicate.

Mr Mensink was the sole registered director of Queensland Nickel when it collapsed in 2016 and he has refused to return to Australia for questioning over the company's failure.

Barrister Robert Newlinds, acting for the Queensland Nickel liqudators, slammed the adjournment application as a "stunt", telling the court it had been brought in an attempt to "manipulate affairs".

He said the application had been brought on a number of grounds including a "particularly bizarre conspiracy theory" that liquidators didn't need to ask Mr Palmer where Mr Mensink was because they already knew.

"There is no evidence the government, whoever that is, knows where Mr Mensink is and there's certainly no logic that because the government knows the Special Purpose Liquidator knows," he told the court.

"The second point is this is some sort of publicity stunt which is a strange assertion from Mr Palmer who doesn't seem adverse to ... publicity."

Registrar Murray Belcher has adjourned the case which will now be heard before a judge at 11.30am.