Clive Palmer slammed after jibe

17 August 2018 Townsville, Qld - Clive Palmer announcing a $15,000 sponsorship package for the Saints Cricket Club in Townsville - Photo: Cameron Laird

BILLIONAIRE Clive Palmer has been slammed for calling Townsville City Council Mayor Jenny Hill a "b*tch" during his campaign office launch.

Mr Palmer was speaking at the opening of the United Australia Party headquarters on Denham St in the Townsville CBD when he made the derogatory comments describing his defamation case against Cr Hill.

"The Mayor of Townsville said I was a white collar criminal, I should be in jail. That I was responsible for all these bad things that happened at QNI, and none of them were true," he said.

"So I thought well, stuff the b*tch, we'll sue her."

Mr Palmer and several members of the audiences laughed at his comment as he added "well you want your politicians to be honest".

Mr Palmer said he had to sue Cr Hill but he didn't do it for the money.

"We had to sue her, we didn't want to sue somebody, I don't need the money," he said.

"Although I did spend the $50,000 she gave me on a present for my wife."

A spokesman for Cr Hill said the Mayor would not be responding to Mr Palmer's comments, and that others would judge what the aspiring Member of Parliament has said.

Yesterday Cr Hill told media comments like Mr Palmer's were what was turning people of politics.

"It's not what the community expects," she said.

Mr Palmer also claimed Herbert Labor MP Cathy O'Toole had called him a "rat".

"When I announced that we wanted to spend money and wanted to employ people Cathy O'Toole started attacking me personally and said I was a rat," he said.

But Ms O'Toole strenuously denied ever having said that about Mr Palmer.

"I deny those comments entirely," she said.

Ms O'Toole said she believed any derogatory comments made by anybody publicly were "completely unacceptable".

"Whether it's a man or woman it's not appropriate for anyone to speak about people publicly in that way," she said.

Ms O'Toole said the electorate was "tired" of political bickering.

"I think people are tired of personal insults," she said.

"People want their politicians or their representatives to be working hard every day on the issues that matter to them."

Earlier this month Mr Palmer filed his intention to sue Ms O'Toole for defamation in the Brisbane Supreme Court, but he has not yet detailed exactly what comments he is unhappy with.

Mr Palmer was contacted for comment but did not respond by deadline.