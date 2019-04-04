Clive Palmer's candidate for Hinkler announced

CANDIDATE: Joseph Ellul has been named as the Hinkler candidate for the United Australia Party.

CANDIDATE: Joseph Ellul has been named as the Hinkler candidate for the United Australia Party. Contributed

A NEW candidate has joined the race for the seat of Hinkler and his name is Joseph Ellul.

Mr Ellul (pictured) will be running as the United Australia Party candidate against six others for the region's seat.

Being ex-military, Mr Ellul said he had been around the world helping people and now he wants a seat at the table.

Growing up on a Bucca farm, Mr Ellul said with 85 per cent of the country's wealth, he wanted to look at the benefits and focus on resources.

Mr Ellul said he moved back to the region to spend time with his parents and sisters.

With a family focus, he said some of the issues that were important to him were aged care and small businesses.

Mr Ellul is running against Damian Huxham the candidate for One Nation, LNP's Keith Pitt, Anne Jackson for the Greens, Labor's Richard Pascoe and independents Moe Turaga and David Norman.

Mr Ellul graduated from the Royal Military College Duntroon and served in the Australian Army for 11 years including overseas deployments to East Timor and Kuwait.

He has worked as network control manager for Queensland Rail and general manager for Right2Drive among other corporate positions.

He played semi-professional rugby league for Brisbane Norths and has been named in the Duntroon team of the century for rugby.

For more on Mr Ellul, see next week's NewsMail.