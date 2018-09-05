Clive Palmer's Bundy return, one billboard at a time

SIGN OF THE TIMES: A billboard has gone up along Childers Rd.

SIGN OF THE TIMES: A billboard has gone up along Childers Rd. Mike Knott BUN040918CLIVE1

CLIVE Palmer has returned and he's got the billboards to prove it; including several in the Bundaberg region.

The mining magnate and former Palmer United Party frontman is making a political comeback with his new United Australia Party, one year after de-registering PUP.

As part of the announcement for his return, Mr Palmer has funded advertising billboards across Australia with the bold statement 'Make Australia Great'.

A UAP spokesperson said registration for the new party was currently going through the motions and that initiatives for the Bundaberg region would be announced closer to the next election.

"So many Australians are sick of talk from both Liberal and Labor and named parties are limited,” the spokesperson said.

"The United Australia Party wishes to unite all people from any political party.”

The 2013 federal election saw PUP candidate for the Hinkler electorate Rob Messanger recieve 17.7 per cent of the vote, behind current member Keith Pitt for Liberal National Party with 44.7 per cent and Leanne Donaldson for Australian Labor Party with 27.6 per cent.

Mr Pitt yesterday called Mr Palmer out, saying that his money was being spent in the wrong places.

"Instead of splashing money on advertising and billboards, Mr Palmer should pay the entitlements of the workers who lost their jobs at Queensland Nickel,” Mr Pitt said.

Mr Palmer had hundreds of millions of dollars worth of assets frozen in May this year after legal action was taken against him to recover unpaid entitlements for refinery workers after the closure of Queensland Nickel. "Well I don't owe them any money, that's the reality of it,” Mr Palmer told the ABC back in May. "It's not that I can't pay people, it's that I don't owe people. I earned my money hard,” he said.

Mr Palmer is currently accepting members for the new party on the UAP website, which currently has one listed parliamentary member, Senator Brian Burston.

Mr Palmer has recently copped media attention after footage was leaked of him calling Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill a "b---h”.

He is also being charged by the Australian Securities and Investment Commission with allegedly aiding, abetting or councelling his company Palmer Leisure Coolum in breaching the Corporations Act.