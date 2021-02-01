Clive Palmer’s $5.9 million gift to himself

Clive Palmer has given himself a whopping $5.9 million gift, as his political outfit matched the major parties in income, new documents have revealed.

The Australian Electoral Commission on Monday morning released annual returns of political parties, showing the Australian Labor Party received $9.3 million in cash, its Queensland branch another $6.6 million, while the LNP racked in more than $10.3 million in 2019-20.

The Federal Liberal Party also declared $13.15 million in receipts and the Nationals $1.76 million.

Clive Palmer in Bundaberg.

But Mr Palmer's United Australia Party, which received less than 0.3 per cent of the vote for the Senate in Queensland, declared receipts of $10.18 million.

The largest single donation in the country in 2019-20 came from Mr Palmer's own company Mineralogy which gave $5.9 million.

Pauline Hanson's One Nation declared $5.78 million in receipts, mostly from the Australian Electoral Commission and the party's state branches.

The Queensland Greens received $2.8 million in payments, with the largest single donation coming from mathematician and professional gambler Duncan Turpie who gave $100,000.

The minimum threshold for donation declaration is $14,000.

Receipts declared include not just donations, but other payments.

The biggest donors in the country include businessman Anthony Pratt's Pratt Holdings which gave $1.55 million, mostly to the Liberal party but also $250,000 to the Nationals, while gas company Woodside Energy gave $335,000 in a mix to both Liberal and Labor.

The Pharmacy Guild of Australia was also one of the top donors, splashing out $214,000 in 2019-20 to both major parties, while Pfizer Australia gave $47,140.

The Bob Brown Foundation received $415,000 in donations and spent $213,000 on electoral expenditure.

