Clive Palmer spicing up campaign with visit to Bundy today

POLITICAL heavyweight Clive Palmer is today expected to bring some much-needed colour into what has been an otherwise relatively dull Hinkler election campaign.

Mr Palmer, who has splashed out millions in a massive advertising campaign targeting Hinkler as well as many other regional centres, sprung into the spotlight last week as the nation's potential political kingmaker.

The billionaire has since done a preference deal with the Coalition government.

Last week both Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Labor's Bill Shorten bypassed Bundy on their way to Gladstone and the marginal seat of Flynn.

Mr Palmer's visit will put the region on the political map at least for a few hours.

He will address media this morning where he is expected to outline some of his party's key policies to invigorate a Bundaberg region desperate for job growth.

United Australia Party Hinkler candidate Joseph Ellul said the party push to keep farming land in the hands of Australians was one area particularly relevant to the Bundaberg region.

Mr Ellul said the aim was to stop foreign interests acquiring agricultural land and to keep properties "in the hands of Australians”.

He also said Mr Palmer was passionate about policies to reduce power prices and keep mineral processing in the country.

"There are a lot of disenfranchised people out there,” Mr Ellul said, referring to those who traditionally backed the major political parties.

He said regional Queenslanders wanted change because unlike their city cousins they weren't swayed by cheap political messaging and were smart enough to back the parties with the best policies.

Mr Ellul praised Mr Palmer, who he said called him on a weekly basis to discuss his campaign and issues affecting those in the community.

Meanwhile, Mr Palmer yesterday lashed out at Mr Shorten, calling him a "two-faced liar” for saying the ALP would never do a preference deal with his United Australia Party.