Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
United Australia Party (UAP) leader Clive Palmer.
United Australia Party (UAP) leader Clive Palmer.
Politics

Outrage at Palmer’s text ‘hypocrisy’

by Claire Bickers
17th Jan 2019 12:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CLIVE Palmer has unleashed a fresh round of political text messages on unsuspecting Aussies today - ironically promising to ban unsolicited text messages.

It's the second time this week the billionaire's United Australia Party has sent a text blast to Australians across the country.

The latest text, which has amused and annoyed Aussies from NSW to Western Australia, reads: "When elected, United Australia Party will ban unsolicited political text messages which Labor & Liberal have allowed."

Recipients have taken to Twitter and talk back radio to share their frustration, labelling the move "pathetic" and the "gall prize of the year":

The mass text was sent from a new number so anyone who had blocked the initial phone number would still receive it.

Mr Palmer defended the text messages earlier this week while vowing to send more after thousands of Australians complained about them.

"We'll be running text messages as we get closer to the election because it's a way of stimulating debate in our democracy," he said.

The texts are party of a multimillion-dollar election campaign Mr Palmer has been running across the country which includes billboards and television and radio advertising.

He announced last year he would be making another tilt at federal politics, renaming his party the United Australia Party.

Mr Palmer intends to run for the Townsville seat of Herbert in Queensland, where his Queensland Nickel refinery collapsed in 2016 with more than 800 job losses and $300 million in debts.

More Stories

Show More
clive palmer editors picks politics sms message unsolicited texts

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Elderly woman injured after three-vehicle crash

    premium_icon UPDATE: Elderly woman injured after three-vehicle crash

    News THE woman, who was previously trapped in a vehicle involved, is now free and sustained minor injuries.

    Claims of drug abuse in region's aged care homes

    premium_icon Claims of drug abuse in region's aged care homes

    News 'I don't think they realise how bad the situation is'

    Rural fire department calls for changes to fire legislation

    premium_icon Rural fire department calls for changes to fire legislation

    News Follows the worst bushfires in Queensland's history.

    20-year-old taken to hospital after South Kolan rollover

    premium_icon 20-year-old taken to hospital after South Kolan rollover

    News A VEHICLE with a young woman inside has left the road and rolled.