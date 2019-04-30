Clive Palmer on why cashless card is 'unconstitutional'

CONTROVERSIAL politician Clive Palmer has slammed Hinkler's Cashless Debit Card trial arguing it is "unconstitutional".

Speaking in Bundaberg earlier today, the United Australia Party leader said he did not support the initiative which was introduced in Hinkler in January.

Under the trial people under 35 on Newstart, Youth Allowance and parenting parents have 80 per cent of their benefits paid into the card, which can't be used to be alcohol.

Clive Palmer in Bundaberg. Mike Knott BUN300419PAL6

"I understand the problems that are there but I think there's got to be a better way of dealing with it," Mr Palmer said.

"Once we start saying certain Australians, whoever they are, have different rights from others, we get into a dangerous territory.

"It says in Australia's constitution, regardless of what state they live in, Australians must have the same rights.

"So the cashless debit card is unconstitutional."

Meanwhile, Mr Palmer outlined how he would supercharge Bundy's economy, revealing the party's new zonal taxation policy.

This would see people living 200km outside of a capital city receiving a 20 per cent tax cut.

United Australia Party Hinkler candidate Joseph Ellul said the cut would encourage more people to work in regional areas, like Bundaberg.

"We believe providing a 20 per cent tax discount to Australians living and working more than 200km from a state capital city will encourage more people to move out of our cities and settle in regional Australia," he said.

The party leader said the deterioration in living standards had resulted in more people being forced to move to capital cities looking for employment.

"Our zonal taxation policy will ensure our people stay here and in the regions," Mr Palmer said.

"85 per cent of Australia's wealth is created outside our capital cities, so it makes perfect sense to invest in the fabric of our nation."

He said regional areas provided opportunities for growth.

"Cities like Sydney and Brisbane all have bad traffic problems and in our regional area we have excess infrastructure," he said.

"Zonal taxation will bring real benefits to this region and right across the board."

Mr Palmer said people who would move to the area because of the zonal taxation would give local infrastructure a boost.

"When we look at Hinkler particularly we see the construction industry has wound down in the last couple of years, it needs a boost," he said,

"With people moving here for zonal taxation it will create a lot of demand and that demand will create a lot of requirements for housing and jobs."

He said the party was also looking into what could be done for the sugar industry.

"The United States Congress has decided to find a new base for their navy in the Asian region and Queensland should be considered as one of those areas," he said.

"US Congress has also determined that half of the fuel used to power those vessels will be renewable energy and must be ethanol.

"So we've got a great opportunity, and our party is pushing that opportunity, that a decision be made and to bring that base to Queensland, and our sugar industry can be revitalised by complying with the US Congress' requirement that we have ethanol power their ships."

Mr Palmer also announced a policy for pensioners.

"Our pensioners are hard done by and we need to increase the pension by a minimum of $150 a week," he said.

Hinkler's Labor candidate Richard Pascoe warned voters that Mr Pamler shouldn't be trusted.

"You can rely on Clive Palmer to do one thing and that is to make sure he is the sole beneficiary of every deal he does," he said.

"What has Scott Morrison traded off to secure this preference deal with Clive Palmer? More cuts to hospitals or more cuts to schools," Mr Pascoe said, referring to the preference deal between United Australia Party and the Coaltion Government.

"While Labor is focused on making child care cheaper for families, providing dental care to the pensioners, Morrison and the Liberals are cutting schools and hospitals and doing desperate deals with Clive Palmer."

Foreign investment

THE UAP leader said while he welcomes foreign investment for Australia, there needs to be stronger agreements in place.

"There's nothing wrong with investment for Australia but you'll find there are sections of the country at the moment where Australians are not allowed to go," he said.

"Especially in Western Australia where there are airports and ports that have been taken over.

"I think when it comes to international trade you've got to have a reciprocal arrangement, if we can't do things in another country, why should they do things in our country?"

Unemployment

MR PALMER said unemployment in the Hinkler electorate was another big issue to look at.

"It's not just youth unemployment, it's total unemployment," he said.

"We address it by stimulating the economy," he said.

"One of the things we do in Australia is export a lot of minerals. Queensland and Western Australia export ore and basic minerals for $100 a tonne and that's processed to a final mineral product in, say, Japan.

"So those jobs are in Japan, how can it be the Japanese have a higher living standard, have higher wages...but they have our resources and our energy and become the third largest economy in the world?"