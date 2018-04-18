Palmer calls off ASIC injunction

CLIVE Palmer has dropped a bid to have criminal charges laid by ASIC thrown out of court less than two weeks after he began legal proceedings to have the case dismissed.

Mr Palmer was charged this month with allegedly aiding, abetting or counselling his company Palmer Leisure Coolum to breach the Corporations Act by failing to make an offer for securities in a company after announcing a takeover bid in June 2012.

The takeover related to a villa timeshare scheme, The Presidents Club, located at his Coolum Golf Resort and Spa.

Mr Palmer last week slammed the ASIC charges as a "politically-motivated witch hunt" that is "doomed to fail" and on April 5 he launched an injunction application against the charges which he has now dropped.

Clive Palmer has slammed the ASIC charges as a “politically-motivated witch hunt”. Picture: AAP/Jono Searle

In a bidders statement sent to timeshare holders in 2012, Mr Palmer said if he acquired 100 per cent of the villas and related shares, he intended to discontinue the scheme and refurbish the villas after "a number of owners of timeshare interests in the club have expressed desire to sell their timeshare interests to me or my companies".

But in legal documents recently filed, Mr Palmer said he later became aware The Presidents Club may have been illegally trading while insolvent which caused him to discontinue the takeover bid.

He said that after seeking advice from a number of lawyers, including his wife, Anna, he came to the conclusion The Presidents Club was in "serious breach of the corporations act" which meant Palmer Leisure Coolum was "under no compulsion to proceed with the bid".

"I was concerned that the acquisition of TPC could result in fines and criminal penalties under the Corporations Act for trading while insolvent," Mr Palmer wrote in an affidavit.

He said a registered liquidator had informed him TPC was allegedly trading while insolvent, using fees designated for refurbishment instead for legal costs and no longer collecting funds from members which "withdrew the commercial viability of the company".

"These matters were of great concern to me," Mr Palmer wrote.

"Based on my own judgment after reflecting on the legal advice I had received and the information I now had, and my own analysis of the corporation act, I concluded that in the circumstances Palmer Leisure Coolum could not proceed further with its bid and was not required to do so."

It's understood Mr Palmer will lodge a separate claim against the charges.