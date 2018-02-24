Clive led his life full of adventure

FAREWELL: Clive Roydhouse was remembered as a committed teacher who led an adventurous life.

NORTH Bundaberg State High School teacher Clive Ellis Roydhouse was farewelled by family and friends at yesterday's funeral for the 71-year-old, who died on Sunday.

Remembered as the "best” uncle and brother, Mr Roydhouse led a full, varied and adventurous life.

Growing up in Dunedin, New Zealand, Mr Roydhouse lived with his parents and was the middle child of three boys.

Both his parents were teachers, his father a primary school principal and his mother a school and music teacher.

Like their son, they were both committed teachers and in hindsight it wasn't surprising Mr Roydhouse chose to follow in their footsteps and chase a career in education.

As a child Mr Roydhouse's parents bought a weekend holiday home along the Taieri River and together the family enjoyed fishing, swimming, boating and cycling.

Embracing an active lifestyle, Mr Roydhouse went to university in Otago and spent his free time surfing and cruising in his left-hand-drive '65 Mustang.

He also was into basketball and once hitched a ride to the North Island for a coaching course.

Always keen for an adventure, after moving to Australia Mr Roydhouse partook in some risky behaviour, driving trucks at Bonganville and Pinguna mines.

The money he made financed a cycling trip around Europe.

He undertook his teacher training in Townsville and his first teaching job was in Capella.

While Mr Roydhouse then called Australia home, he would regularly visit family in New Zealand, where family skiing holidays involved red wine and the odd crash in the snow.

When family visited him in Australia, Mr Roydhouse would take them camping and swimming, visiting the locations Queensland had to offer, including the Atherton Tablelands.

Clive Roydhouse, with wife Yati, embraced an active

His love of the outdoors led to his involvement with an orchard on the Burnett River and ultimately led him to Yati and wedded bliss followed.

Encouraging Yati to try different things, together they took camping expeditions across Australia and most recently they were thrilled when they discovered a street named Roydhouse in Perth.

An avid hiker, Mr Roydhouse loved bush walking but missed the New Zealand high country.

But life was always an adventure and most recently included time in Indonesia with Yati's family and a train trip around New Zealand's North Island.

Returning to New Zealand for his niece's wedding, thefamily took one last swim together at Taieri Mouth.