Clinic for ladies eager to play league tag

EYES ON THE PRIZE: Avondale Tigers player Christi Chapman runs towards the line in a game against Agnes Water last season. Brian Cassidy

WOMEN'S LEAGUE TAG: The women's competition in the Northern District Rugby League is back and looking to hit the field at pace.

NDRL secretary and league tag player Kym McIntosh said in the lead up to this year's comp, there would be two clinics to help returning players with new rules and encourage anyone interested in the sport to check it out.

Excited about the competition moving forward and getting back on the field, McIntosh said the clinic would cover the NRL League Tag Laws - the likes of which will see teams convert their tries this year in games that are 25-minute halves.

In it's inaugural season last year, the competition saw two teams go head-to-head for six showcase matches.

Women's League Tag clinic flyer Contributed

The Avondale Tigers were victorious over the Agnes Water Marlins, but the two teams have been slugged to return this year and McIntosh said there may be a third team set to join the competition.

She said by holding a clinic in Agnes Water, not only for the team they have there, it will give the interested ladies in Miriam Vale and Rosedale a chance to get involved.

With the women's league tag competition set to kick off on April 28, a month after the men's league competition, McIntosh said they need numbers by March 23.

This season, McIntosh said there would be nine games and three final games - should the third team be confirmed, she said there would be a single game each round with one team getting a bye.

She said there has been plenty of interest in the clinics online and more are always welcome.

If you are interested in attending the free clinic next weekend or would like more information you can email McIntosh via secretary ndrl@outlook.com or phone 0438195897.

McIntosh said the Northern Districts Rugby League was also looking for a treasurer, contact her if you are interested in the position.