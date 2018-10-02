Menu
Emergency services on scene at Westlake Drive at The Leap, where an abseiler has reportedly fallen.
Breaking

Climber critically injured after fall at The Leap

Luke Mortimer
Mitchell Bazley
by and
2nd Oct 2018 5:49 PM | Updated: 7:17 PM

UPDATE, 7.17pm: A CLIMBER who fell between 10-15 metres while abseiling at The Leap this afternoon has been taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a critical condition.

The 30-year-old man was badly injured in the fall near The Leap Hotel, off the Bruce Highway.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to Westlake Drive about 5.05pm, a spokesman said.

The climber had "fallen while abseiling" near the "first lookout" in the area.

It's not yet known whether the man is a Mackay region resident, or hails from further afield.

Police blocking off Westlake Drive at The Leap, where an abseiler has reportedly fallen during a climb.
INITIAL, 5.49pm: A CLIMBER has fallen between 10 and 15 metres while abseiling at The Leap near Mackay, according to Queensland Ambulance Service.

Paramedics and other emergency services were on scene off the Bruce Highway near The Leap Hotel about 5.05pm, a spokesman said.

The climber has "fallen while abseiling" near the "first lookout" in the area.

Efforts to recover the climber will likely be "protracted".

It was not yet known how badly the abseiler might be injured, the ambulance spokesman said.

Traffic in the area surrounding The Leap was heavily banked up as of 5.40pm, said a Daily Mercury reporter.

