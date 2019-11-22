Climate debate heats up

LABOR politicians have shared their outlook on climate change following the bushfires which affected the Woodgate community.

Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the party had a logical approach regarding climate change.

“Our approach is to listen to the experts,” Dr Chalmers said.

“Overall in aggregate, the experts, the ex-fire chiefs, the scientists have told us the climate change has (played) a role in increasing frequency and severity of fires and we should listen to the experts.

“We shouldn’t engage in some of the unedifying and inappropriate language.

“We should listen calmly to the experts and do what we can to alleviate the danger.”

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt would not confirm whether he agreed climate change was making the fire situation worse, but said the focus should be on preparation for fire season.

“If risks associated with bushfires are to be reduced then the Queensland State Labor Government needs to take greater action and stop putting trees before people and property,” Mr Pitt said.

“If current conditions are contributing to bushfires then there should be more back burning, clearing of firebreaks and firefighters should be able to take preventative action in quiet times instead of trying to deal with increased fuel loads while a firestorm is raging around them.”

Mr Pitt said the Labor Government’s vegetation laws would have caused further ramifications had the party been elected federally in May.

“The Queensland State Labor Government’s vegetation laws only exempt the clearing of fire breaks near structures of just 20 metres without a development approval,” he said.

“If the Federal Labor Party had won the election in May, the same laws would have been introduced across the country.”

Continuing the conversation around the environment, Senator Anthony Chisholm said he believed farmers were on board to aim for a sustainable future.

“Overall, I think that they (the farmers) understand the role that they play, but also the importance of ensuring that they have a long-term sustainable future by ensuring that the public is supportive of their endeavours as well,” Mr Chisholm said.

“And I think that for them to do that they know that they’ve got to stay on the right side of ensuring good environmental outcomes across the board.”