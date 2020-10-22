CLIMATE CHANGE: Mayor’s commitment to creating cleaner jobs

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey is one of 40 mayors and councillors around the country committing to economic recovery solutions that create jobs and tackle climate change.

BUNDABERG Mayor Jack Dempsey is one of more than 40 mayors and councillors from across the country who have committed to economic recovery solutions that create jobs and tackle climate change.

Cr Dempsey and his peers released a joint statement detailing their commitment to the initiative.

The mass commitment to a sustainable economic recovery aims to support industries and sectors that invest in a zero carbon future, along with driving strong economic recovery for communities hit hard by twin climate and Covid-19 crises.

In Queensland Cr Dempsey joins the mayors of Brisbane City Council, Cairns Regional Council, Douglas Shire Council and Noosa Shire Council in signing on.

City of Ryde Mayor, Jerome Laxale said all councils must play a role in sustainable economic recovery and climate change.

"Be fires, floods or covid-19, local governments have been at the forefront to the response of economic recovery," he said.

"Local governments across Australia can lead communities through a zero carbon recovery by prioritising local jobs, building sustainable infrastructure and investing in renewables."

Blue Mountains City Council Mayor, Mark Greenhill, whose community continues to feel the impacts of the horrific Gosper's mountain fire, said the community was crying out for solutions that would give a much-needed boost to the local economy and safeguard against future climate shocks.

"As mayor of a community hit by last season's catastrophic bushfires, which were supercharged by climate change, it's extremely disappointing to see that climate remains a glaringly missing piece on the Federal agenda," he said.

"The Blue Mountains community, which is heavily dependent on tourism dollars, has largely been cut off since October 2019. Some people simply cannot afford to rebuild their homes, and many have lost their jobs. We can't pay the price of inaction much longer.

"That's why I am standing alongside mayors from across the country to usher in job-creating, clean energy solutions that transition our economy away from the key drivers of the climate crisis, like coal and gas, and make communities like mine stronger and more resilient - it's crucial."

The joint statement, outlines eight solutions from renewable energy through to sustainable transport that put local governments on a practical, jobs-rich path to future-proof cities, reduce energy costs and create more comfortable homes and workplaces.

To view the statement, click here.

The Cities Power Partnership is a free national program created by the Climate Council aimed at accelerating pollution reduction and clean energy in Australian towns and cities.

Cr Dempsey has been approached for further comment.