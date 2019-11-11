Clever students to take their ideas to Kennedy Space Centre

Three St Luke’s Anglican School students will be soaring to new heights as they pack their bags ahead of a visit to the Kennedy Space Centre in the United States.

Mercedes Thomas, Tessa Bryden and Nawshaba Ahmed competed in the Australian finals for an entrepreneurial STEM event with their scanning system that says what can and can’t be recycled.

St Luke’s Anglican School’s Head of Learning and Innovation, Matthew Hughes said the team’s win for Best Innovation allowed them to compete in the United States.

“The four-day Conrad Innovation Summit will be held at the Kennedy Space Centre from April 21 next year,” Mr Hughes said.

“Students from around the world present their innovations to a panel of expert judges and are given on-the-spot feedback.

“There are opportunities to win scholarships and internships, patent support and business assistance to grow their concepts.”

Mr Hughes said the STEM event was a great educational challenge for the students and winning was a bonus.

“The team is excited and looking forward to gathering with like-minded peers at the American summit,” he said.

“The amazing amount of learning that is evident throughout the Conrad Challenge is cause enough for our school to be involved, but taking out the top prize is icing on the cake.

“There were around 20 competing teams in the Australian finals, four of which were from St Luke’s.

“St Luke’s Anglican School students represented 20% of all finalists across Australia, that is outstanding for any school.”