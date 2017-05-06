Clever housing for people with disabilities tops Queensland

STATE OF THE ART: Erin Evans and Kris Robinson at the winning housing.

LIVING with a disability, security and convenience are important to Kate Juillerat and her family.

The unit where she lives - which includes automatic lights, blinds and TV as well as a front door that can be unlocked with an iPad app - makes life easier for her and now the accommodation has been recognised as the best in Queensland.

Regional Housing Limited, which built eight high-tech units on four sites across Bundaberg, scored Leading Housing Development Project in Queensland at the Australasian Housing Institute Professional Excellence in Housing Awards this week.

RHL staff Erin Evans and Kris Robinson travelled to Brisbane to accept the award.

Leanne Juillerat said her daughter loved her unit's open-plan design and it took a load off her own mind.

"The electronic system enables Kate to feel safe and offers us, as parents, peace of mind knowing Kate feels safe and happy in her own home,” she said.

The Leading Housing Development Project Award recognises housing professionals who are judged to have made "a significant and lasting difference to residences or service users, to their community, and to their profession”.

"Winning this award is a significant achievement for our organisation and we are so pleased our developments have given individuals living with disability greater freedom and more control over their day-to-day lives,” CEO Brett Hanna said.

The units, built last year, now provide homes for 12 people living with disability.

RHL partially funded the construction of the units in partnership with the Queensland State Government's Department of Communities, Child Safety and Disability Services.

RHL will now go on to the National AHI Awards to be held in Sydney in November.

For more visit www.

regionalhousing.org.au.