Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DIRTY: Clermont drinking water.
DIRTY: Clermont drinking water. From Facebook
News

Clermont water deemed 'undrinkable'

Kristen Booth
by
21st Nov 2018 5:00 PM

CLERMONT residents have been left with stained clothes and dirty bathtubs from the discoloured water running through town.

Mother of six Elizabeth Guymer said they had constant "dirty water" since roughly November 16.

"We can't bath our kids because there is filthy, dirty water coming out of our taps," she said.

"And for people that don't have filters or rain water tanks, I would hate to think of what they actually have to drink. It's just unacceptable, to be honest."

With dirty clothes piling up, Ms Guymer had to bite the bullet and run a load of washing but was unhappy with the outcome.

"I can't stand it, I've got piles and piles of washing everywhere. It wasn't flash.

"I'm washing white towels and they're not coming out white, they're coming out beige. It stains everything."

Others took to Facebook with photos of stained blankets and bathtubs of discoloured water.

Isaac Regional Council released a community update on Wednesday which announced consistent clean water from the Clermont Water Treatment Plant was renewing the town reservoir and water supply.

"We are undertaking a town-wide water mains flushing program to clear the network of discolouration and sediment," the update read.

"This has been occurring daily since Sunday (November 18) and will continue to occur.

The water supply is being comprehensively treated and council continues to work to address issues caused by high sediment levels in the raw water supply. We expect the discolouration to progressively disappear from the water supply over coming days however residue in the reservoir may cause sporadic instances of discolouration."

Those who continue to experience water issues should contact the council on 130472227.

central queensland clermont isaac regional council
Central Queensland News

Top Stories

    Ergon working to restore power to more than 2500 homes

    Ergon working to restore power to more than 2500 homes

    News MORE than 2500 homes are without power this morning in Bundaberg, Bargara and Innes Park after power was cut just after 7.30am

    • 22nd Nov 2018 8:18 AM
    BNBT: North Burnett steps away from Bundaberg tourism

    premium_icon BNBT: North Burnett steps away from Bundaberg tourism

    Environment 'The board agreed the common word region was not essensial'

    Student stabs girl in school toilet attack

    premium_icon Student stabs girl in school toilet attack

    Crime 14yo girl stabs Bundaberg student with a blade at school

    CQU supports growth but will not move into CBD

    premium_icon CQU supports growth but will not move into CBD

    Health 'We will continue to work collaboratively to drive opportunity'

    • 22nd Nov 2018 9:03 AM

    Local Partners