A methamphetamine pipe. Generic file photo.
News

‘Clearly drugs have overtaken your life’

Darryn Nufer
29th Mar 2021 12:00 PM
“Clearly drugs have overtaken your life.”

That’s what Magistrate Cameron Press told Rebecca Anne Thulin last week after the 43 year old pleaded guilty to her fourth drug-driving offence.

In her latest blunder, Thulin had methamphetamine in her system when police tested her on Bundaberg’s Wallace Street, on December 6 last year.

During the 2.01am intercept, officers also found drug items in Thulin’s handbag and she subsequently pleaded guilty to possessing them.

The court heard Thulin had previously been caught drug-driving in 2019 and twice in 2017.

When she was caught last December, she was on a suspended sentence for “unlike offending”.

Last Thursday, Yeppoon Magistrates Court heard Thulin had since engaged with a drug support agency.

Mr Press noted that Thulin’s criminal record was dominated by drug offending.

He sentenced Thulin to four months’ jail with immediate parole for an operational period of 12 months.

Thulin was also disqualified from driving for eight months.

Mr Press did not activate the suspended sentence because the latest offending was not of a like nature.

